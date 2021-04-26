UK Prime Minister Denies 'Let Bodies Pile' Comments

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson denied on Monday media reports claiming that back in October he had said he would rather see "bodies pile high in their thousands" than impose another COVID-19 lockdown

According to the Sky news broadcaster, Johnson said "no" when during a visit to Wales reporters asked him whether he had made such remarks, adding that "the important thing I think people want us to get on and do as a government is to make sure that the lockdowns work and they have."

Citing unnamed sources, the Daily Mail claimed on Sunday evening that after ordering a second COVID-19 lockdown, the Conservative prime minister had said: "No more ****ing lockdowns - let the bodies pile high in their thousands!"

Following a short COVID-19 lockdown in early November, the UK government implemented a third lockdown in January due a surge in the number of coronavirus cases and deaths.

The Daily Mail's report about Johnson's alleged comments were also rebutted by government official including Defense Minister Ben Wallace and Health Secretary Nadine Dorries, who called it a "gossip story" and "an outright lie," respectively.

Earlier, the leader of the Scottish National Party in the UK Parliament, Ian Blackford, had wrote on Tweeter that if such "utterly abhorrent" comments were true, Johnson had the duty to resign.

Meanwhile, Labour leader Keir Starmer, whose party has requested a full investigation into the way the prime minister paid for the refurbishment of his official apartment in Downing Street and other claims over ministers favouring friends with contracts, had also urged Johnson to make a public statement about the Daily Mail's report.