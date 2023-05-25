UrduPoint.com

UK Prime Minister Discusses Threats Posed By AI With Major Firms - Government

UK Prime Minister Discusses Threats Posed by AI With Major Firms - Government

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has discussed potential threats posed by artificial intelligence and ways to manage the risks with heads of major AI developing companies, the UK government said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2023) UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has discussed potential threats posed by artificial intelligence and ways to manage the risks with heads of major AI developing companies, the UK government said on Thursday.

"The PM and CEOs discussed the risks of the technology, ranging from disinformation and national security, to existential threats. They discussed safety measures, voluntary actions that labs are considering to manage the risks, and the possible avenues for international collaboration on AI safety and regulation," the government said in a statement.

The meeting was attended by heads of major AI developers such as OpenAI, Google DeepMind, and Anthropic, as well as UK Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology Chloe Smith. The talks focused on the development of safe and responsible artificial intelligence, and legal framework of this technology, the statement read.

"The PM spoke about the UK Government's ambitions to advance capability in AI and harness AI's potential to deliver better outcomes for the British public, with emerging opportunities in a range of areas to improve public services. The CEOs agreed to work closely with the (UK) Foundation Model Taskforce, which is backed by an initial �100m ($123 million) of start-up funding, to deliver this," the UK government added.

Meanwhile, British media reported that the general public in the United Kingdom saw the talks on the issue as a recognition of the reality of AI-related threats.

In March, the UK government presented a new strategy aimed at turning the country into a "tech superpower" by 2030. In accordance with the plan, the authorities will prioritize five key areas � AI, quantum technologies, bioengineering, semiconductors, and telecommunication technologies.

