UK Prime Minister Discussing Afghanistan Crisis With International Leaders - Spokesperson

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 16th August 2021 | 08:23 PM

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2021) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been speaking with international leaders on the need for a collective response by Western powers to the situation in Afghanistan after the Taliban movement (terrorist organization, banned in Russia) seized power, his spokesperson said on Monday.

"It's important the international community works together to convey to any new government, whoever that might be, that nobody wants Afghanistan to be a breeding ground for terror. Any recognition of a new Afghan government would need to happen on a joint rather than a unilateral basis, that's something we will be working to achieve," the prime minister's spokesperson was quoted as saying by Sky news broadcaster.

The Downing Street official also said that London will work with international partners on preventing a humanitarian crisis in the Central Asian country and securing the evacuation of British nationals and Afghan citizens who cooperated with the UK military in the past.

The British government, which had already withdrawn its military personnel from Afghanistan, sent 600 troops to Kabul last week to evacuate the UK diplomatic staff and Afghan collaborators.

The Islamist movement's offensive started as soon as the US-led NATO coalition began to leave the country in accordance with a deal between the Trump administration and the Taliban in February 2020 that was later upheld by President Joe Biden.

The UK parliament will be recalled from its summer recess on Wednesday to discuss the situation in Afghanistan, amid criticism from some Conservative and opposition lawmakers who see the withdrawal of the troops as a betrayal of the Afghan people.

