UrduPoint.com

UK Prime Minister-Elect Sunak Rules Out Holding Early General Election - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 24, 2022 | 07:26 PM

UK Prime Minister-Elect Sunak Rules Out Holding Early General Election - Reports

Rishi Sunak, who was elected UK prime minister, ruled out on Monday holding an early general election in the country, Reuters reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2022) Rishi Sunak, who was elected UK prime minister, ruled out on Monday holding an early general election in the country, Reuters reported.

Earlier in the day, the UK Conservative Party said that Sunak, the former finance minister, will become the new country's prime minister.

Sunak made the corresponding statement at a meeting with Tory lawmakers, while the opposition Labour Party demanded the early general election, according to the report.

Related Topics

Prime Minister United Kingdom Election 2018 Opposition Labour

Recent Stories

Quarter of German Businesses Mull Layoffs as Energ ..

Quarter of German Businesses Mull Layoffs as Energy Crisis Bites - Poll

18 seconds ago
 Islamabad High Court orders legal action against I ..

Islamabad High Court orders legal action against IGP prisons & others

21 seconds ago
 25,467 road users issued tickets over violation of ..

25,467 road users issued tickets over violation of traffic rules

22 seconds ago
 Rishi Sunak to become Britain's new prime minister ..

Rishi Sunak to become Britain's new prime minister

24 seconds ago
 Lahore High Court adjourns hearing of ECP contempt ..

Lahore High Court adjourns hearing of ECP contempt notice

5 minutes ago
 Commissioner for early completion of flood damages ..

Commissioner for early completion of flood damages assessment survey

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.