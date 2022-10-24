UK Prime Minister-Elect Sunak Rules Out Holding Early General Election - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2022) Rishi Sunak, who was elected UK prime minister, ruled out on Monday holding an early general election in the country, Reuters reported.

Earlier in the day, the UK Conservative Party said that Sunak, the former finance minister, will become the new country's prime minister.

Sunak made the corresponding statement at a meeting with Tory lawmakers, while the opposition Labour Party demanded the early general election, according to the report.