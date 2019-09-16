UK Prime Minister, EU chief agree Brexit talks must 'intensify'

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and EU chief Jean-Claude Juncker agreed that Brexit talks "needed to intensify", with daily meetings between officials, Downing Street said Monday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2019 ) :British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and EU chief Jean-Claude Juncker agreed that Brexit talks "needed to intensify", with daily meetings between officials, Downing Street said Monday.

"The leaders agreed that the discussions needed to intensify and that meetings would soon take place on a daily basis," the prime minister's office said following the first face-to-face talks between the pair in Luxembourg.

Downing Street said in a statement that Johnson and Juncker had a "constructive meeting" over lunch.

They "took stock" of the talks so far, and Johnson reconfirmed his determination to reach a deal with the Irish border backstop removed, the statement said.

The PM also "reiterated that he would not request an extension and would take the UK out of the EU on the 31st October".

Johnson insists Britain must leave the European Union on schedule, with or without a divorce deal with Brussels.