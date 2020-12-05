UK Prime Minister, European Commission Chief Agree to Continue Post-Brexit Talks on Monday

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen have agreed during a phone conversation on Saturday to continue post-Brexit talks and hold another call on Monday evening

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2020) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen have agreed during a phone conversation on Saturday to continue post-Brexit talks and hold another call on Monday evening.

"In a phone call today on the on-going negotiations between the European Union and the United Kingdom, we welcomed the fact that progress has been achieved in many areas. Nevertheless, significant differences remain on three critical issues," a joint statement, released by the UK prime minister's office, read.

These issues include level playing field, governance and fisheries, according to the statement.

"Whilst recognising the seriousness of these differences, we agreed that a further effort should be undertaken by our negotiating teams to assess whether they can be resolved. We are therefore instructing our chief negotiators to reconvene tomorrow in Brussels. We will speak again on Monday evening," the statement read.