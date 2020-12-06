UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Prime Minister, European Commission Chief Agree To Continue Post-Brexit Talks On Monday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 06th December 2020 | 12:00 AM

UK Prime Minister, European Commission Chief Agree to Continue Post-Brexit Talks on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2020) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen have agreed during a phone conversation on Saturday to continue post-Brexit talks and hold another call on Monday evening.

"In a phone call today on the on-going negotiations between the European Union and the United Kingdom, we welcomed the fact that progress has been achieved in many areas. Nevertheless, significant differences remain on three critical issues," a joint statement, released by the UK prime minister's office, read.

These issues include level playing field, governance and fisheries, according to the statement.

"Whilst recognising the seriousness of these differences, we agreed that a further effort should be undertaken by our negotiating teams to assess whether they can be resolved. We are therefore instructing our chief negotiators to reconvene tomorrow in Brussels. We will speak again on Monday evening," the statement read.

Related Topics

Prime Minister European Union Brussels Progress United Kingdom

Recent Stories

Irish Prime Minister Welcomes Resumption of Post-B ..

2 minutes ago

English Championship game overshadowed by booing a ..

22 minutes ago

MotoGP ace Marquez to stay in hospital after third ..

22 minutes ago

Govt is making all out efforts to protect lives of ..

29 minutes ago

Sterling strikes as Man City sweep aside Fulham

29 minutes ago

Bottas takes pole position for Sakhir Grand Prix

30 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.