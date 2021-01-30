UrduPoint.com
UK Prime Minister Expresses Concern Over EU Plans On Vaccines Exports Control - Office

Sat 30th January 2021 | 04:50 AM

UK Prime Minister Expresses Concern Over EU Plans on Vaccines Exports Control - Office

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2021) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has expressed concern during the conversation with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen over the bloc's intentions to put under control the exports of vaccines against the coronavirus, including to Northern Ireland that is subjected to the regulation of the European Single Market, his office said.

On Friday, European Commission Executive Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis said that the exports of certain products, including vaccines against the coronavirus, would require authorization. The decision on limiting the exports of vaccines was made in the European Union after the AstraZeneca company announced delays in vaccine supplies citing production problems but reaffirmed its commitments on deliveries to the UK.

"The Prime Minister spoke to European Commission President von der Leyen this evening. He expressed his grave concerns about the potential impact, which the steps the EU has taken today on vaccine exports, could have," the prime minister's office said.

At the same time, UK media reported citing sources in Brussels that the European Union had revised its stance on Northern Ireland and would exempt it from the need for the vaccine exports authorization.

The United Kingdom has already launched the mass vaccination program using the vaccines developed by AstraZeneca and Pfizer. London has ordered 40 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine, whose delivery may be under threat over the new EU regulation.

