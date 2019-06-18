UK Prime Minister Expresses Concern Over Protests in Hong Kong to Chinese Counterpart

(@FahadShabbir)

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2019) Outgoing UK Prime Minister Theresa May told Chinese Vice Premier Hu Chunhua on Monday that London was concerned about protests in Hong Kong, the UK prime minister's office said in a statement.

May, Hu, and UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond met on Monday evening at the residence of the UK prime minister in London.

"The Prime Minister raised the recent protests in Hong Kong, stressing the need to respect the rights and freedoms set out in the legally binding Sino-British joint declaration [on the transfer of Hong Kong to China]," the statement says.

The parties also discussed climate change, trade, and dialogue in the field of economy and finance.

Tens of thousands marched on the government buildings in Hong Kong on Wednesday in an attempt to disrupt the second reading of a controversial extradition bill, which, if passed, would allow fugitives to be transferred to jurisdictions Hong Kong has no respective agreements with, including mainland China. Clashes between protesters and police erupted, injuring 72 people. Eleven people were detained.

On Saturday, Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam announced that she would suspend the bill. Despite this, protests continued, as hundreds of protesters blocked main streets of the city as well as government buildings on Monday.