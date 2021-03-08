UK Prime Minister expresses 'highest admiration' for queen after Harry-Meghan interview

(@FahadShabbir)

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday expressed his "highest admiration" for Queen Elizabeth II after an explosive interview by her grandson Prince Harry and his wife Meghan

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday expressed his "highest admiration" for Queen Elizabeth II after an explosive interview by her grandson Prince Harry and his wife Meghan.

"I've always had the highest admiration for the queen and the unifying role she plays in our country and across the Commonwealth," Johnson told reporters, declining to comment further when asked about Meghan's comments on racism and mental anguish.