UK Prime Minister Failed to Keep People Safe During Pandemic - Labour Deputy Leader

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2021) Labour Party deputy leader Angela Rayner said on Thursday that UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson had failed on his number one objective which was to keep people safe during the COVID-19 pandemic, following former top government aide Dominic Cummings' scathing allegations about the handling of the health crisis.

In a seven-hour statement before the Parliament's health and science select committees on Wednesday, Cummings made an unprecedented attack on Johnson and Health Secretary Matt Hancock, as he openly blamed them for tens of thousands of unnecessary coronavirus-related deaths. Johnson's former top adviser said, for example, that his boss was "unfit" to be prime minister and that at the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak he had downplayed the threat by calling it a "scare story" and repeatedly ignoring advise to lock the country down.

"The prime minister's number one objective is to keep the public safe and I believe that he's failed to do that," Rayner told Sky news broadcaster.

According to the Labour deputy leader, Cummings' allegations are very serious, and people deserve answers, not just for the families who lost their love ones during the pandemic, but also to protect the public from current and future risks.

"Before, we thought it was because they were shambolic, now we've been told in the allegations, centrally, it is because the Prime Minister wilfully neglected to do the right thing when he knew this was going to cost needless deaths, and I think this is a very serious allegation," Rayner said.

Hancock is expected to appear in Parliament later on Thursday to respond to an urgent question over Cummings' claims asked by the Labour Party.