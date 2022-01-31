UK Prime Minister, Foreign Secretary to Travel to Ukraine on Tuesday

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Foreign Minister Liz Truss will travel to Ukraine on Tuesday, the Mirror newspaper reported, citing Johnson's spokesman

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2022) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Foreign Minister Liz Truss will travel to Ukraine on Tuesday, the Mirror newspaper reported, citing Johnson's spokesman.

Johnson will hold crisis talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the spokesman also said.