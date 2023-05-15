UrduPoint.com

UK Prime Minister Greets Ukrainian President In London

Muhammad Irfan Published May 15, 2023 | 05:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2023) UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Monday that he had met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in London.

Zelenskyy, who arrived in the UK capital earlier in the day on an official visit, said he planned to hold both one-on-one and delegation talks with Sunak.

"Welcome back, (Zelenskyy) (icon for the UK flag) (icon for the Ukrainian flag)," Sunak tweeted, posting a photo of himself with the Ukrainian president.

Earlier on Monday, the UK government said Sunak planned to announce a new aid package for Ukraine that would include anti-aircraft missiles and hundreds of long-range drones.

Western countries have stepped up their military aid to Ukraine after Russia launched a special military operation there on February 24, 2022, providing Kiev with various types of weapons. The Kremlin has repeatedly warned against further escalation leading to direct NATO involvement in the conflict.

