UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Prime Minister Johnson Agrees To Independent Inquiry Into Pandemic Response

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 15th July 2020 | 09:04 PM

UK Prime Minister Johnson Agrees to Independent Inquiry Into Pandemic Response

The United Kingdom's Prime Minister Boris Johnson has agreed in principle to an independent inquiry into the government's conduct during the coronavirus pandemic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2020) The United Kingdom's Prime Minister Boris Johnson has agreed in principle to an independent inquiry into the government's conduct during the coronavirus pandemic.

At the traditional Wednesday Prime Minister's Questions at the House of Commons, Johnson was asked by Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey on whether or not he will agree to a future public probe if not an immediate independent inquiry.

"I do not believe that now, in the middle of combating, still as we are, a pandemic is the right moment to devote huge amounts of official time to an inquiry. But of course, Mr. Speaker, we will seek to learn the lessons of this pandemic in the future and certainly, we will have an independent inquiry into what happened," Johnson said.

The prime minister has so far stopped short of publicly agreeing to an inquiry.

The UK government's early reaction to the pandemic had stirred plenty of worry in the country and the international community. In March, Johnson said he backed a hands-off approach and to rely on herd immunity. London also turned down an invitation to take part in an EU equipment exchange system.

As of Wednesday, the UK has detected 291,373 cases of COVID-19 infection and 44,958 deaths as a result, according to official data.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Exchange Immunity London United Kingdom March Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia reports 2,671 new COVID-19 cases, 42 ..

51 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Russian President discuss bilat ..

2 hours ago

Indian Interior Ministry Bans Facebook Among Param ..

2 minutes ago

EU, India Agree to Strengthen Strategic Partnershi ..

2 minutes ago

Putin, Merkel Discuss Coronavirus, Other Pressing ..

2 minutes ago

82 arrested over profiteering, violation of SOPs

29 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.