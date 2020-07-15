UK Prime Minister Johnson Agrees to Independent Inquiry Into Pandemic Response

The United Kingdom's Prime Minister Boris Johnson has agreed in principle to an independent inquiry into the government's conduct during the coronavirus pandemic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2020) The United Kingdom's Prime Minister Boris Johnson has agreed in principle to an independent inquiry into the government's conduct during the coronavirus pandemic.

At the traditional Wednesday Prime Minister's Questions at the House of Commons, Johnson was asked by Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey on whether or not he will agree to a future public probe if not an immediate independent inquiry.

"I do not believe that now, in the middle of combating, still as we are, a pandemic is the right moment to devote huge amounts of official time to an inquiry. But of course, Mr. Speaker, we will seek to learn the lessons of this pandemic in the future and certainly, we will have an independent inquiry into what happened," Johnson said.

The prime minister has so far stopped short of publicly agreeing to an inquiry.

The UK government's early reaction to the pandemic had stirred plenty of worry in the country and the international community. In March, Johnson said he backed a hands-off approach and to rely on herd immunity. London also turned down an invitation to take part in an EU equipment exchange system.

As of Wednesday, the UK has detected 291,373 cases of COVID-19 infection and 44,958 deaths as a result, according to official data.