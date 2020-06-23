UrduPoint.com
UK Prime Minister Johnson Announces Plans To Ease COVID-19 Lockdown In England

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 05:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2020) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Tuesday that England could start gradually easing the COVID-19 lockdown thanks to a significant prevalence drop, adding that the 2-meter social distancing rule would be changed starting July 4.

"Our cautious relaxation of the guidance is entirely conditional of our continued defeat of the virus. In the first half of May, nearly 69,000 people tested positive for COVID-19 across the UK. By the first half of June, that token has fallen by 70 percent to just under 22,000 ... This pandemic has inflicted permanent scars and we mourn everyone we have lost .

.. While we remain vigilant, we do not believe there is currently a risk of a second peak of infections that might overwhelm the NHS ... Thanks to our progress, we can now go further and safely ease the lockdown in England," Johnson told the UK parliament.

Each step will be conditional and reversible, the prime minister stressed.

"Given the significant fall in the prevalence of the virus, we can change the 2-meter social distancing rule from July 4, ... Where it is possible to keep 2 meters apart, people should. But where it is not, we would advise people to keep a social distance of 1 meter plus," Johnson added.

