UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Prime Minister Johnson Announces Quarantine Measures Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 01:50 AM

UK Prime Minister Johnson Announces Quarantine Measures Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2020) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday told the British to "stay at home" to relieve the pressure on the health care system amid the coronavirus disease outbreak.

"From this evening, I must give the British people a very simple instruction ” you must stay at home," the prime minister said in his address to the nation.

The people "will only be allowed to leave their home for the following very limited purposes: shopping for basic necessities, as infrequently as possible; one form of exercise a day, for example, a run, walk or cycle, alone or with members of your household; any medical need to provide care or to help a vulnerable person; and traveling to and from work, but only where this is absolutely necessary and cannot be done from home.

"

Police will be allowed to enforce the restrictions, "including through fines and dispersing gatherings."

The restrictions will be reviewed in three weeks to see if they can be relaxed.

Related Topics

UK Prime Minister From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Azerbaijan GP postponed due to coronavirus

1 hour ago

Germany's Maas Argues New EU Mission to Enforce Li ..

2 hours ago

France Registers 860 COVID-19 Deaths, Over 3,000 N ..

2 hours ago

Coronavirus Death Toll in France Rises by 186 in P ..

2 hours ago

Pentagon to Deploy Field Hospitals to Seattle, New ..

2 hours ago

Russian Finance Ministry Not Planning to Slash 202 ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.