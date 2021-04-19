UK Prime Minister Johnson Cancels Trip to India - Downing Street

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has canceled his trip to India, planned for the next week, in light of the coronavirus developments, and will hold a phone conversation with his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, instead, the Downing Street announced on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2021) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has canceled his trip to India, planned for the next week, in light of the coronavirus developments, and will hold a phone conversation with his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, instead, the Downing Street announced on Monday.

"In the light of the current coronavirus situation, Prime Minister Boris Johnson will not be able to travel to India next week. Instead, Prime Ministers Modi and Johnson will speak later this month to agree and launch their ambitious plans for the future partnership between the UK and India. They will remain in regular contact beyond this, and look forward to meeting in person later this tear," the Downing Street said in a statement.