UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Prime Minister Johnson Cancels Trip To India - Downing Street

Sumaira FH 24 seconds ago Mon 19th April 2021 | 02:55 PM

UK Prime Minister Johnson Cancels Trip to India - Downing Street

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has canceled his trip to India, planned for the next week, in light of the coronavirus developments, and will hold a phone conversation with his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, instead, the Downing Street announced on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2021) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has canceled his trip to India, planned for the next week, in light of the coronavirus developments, and will hold a phone conversation with his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, instead, the Downing Street announced on Monday.

"In the light of the current coronavirus situation, Prime Minister Boris Johnson will not be able to travel to India next week. Instead, Prime Ministers Modi and Johnson will speak later this month to agree and launch their ambitious plans for the future partnership between the UK and India. They will remain in regular contact beyond this, and look forward to meeting in person later this tear," the Downing Street said in a statement.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister Narendra Modi United Kingdom Coronavirus

Recent Stories

CPEC — a boon for all-weather Pak-China strategi ..

3 minutes ago

Strata boosts PPE supply chain between UAE, Japan ..

25 minutes ago

PM vows to run global campaign against blasphemy i ..

35 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020 21)

23 seconds ago

Gwadar land scam: Reference against revenue office ..

26 seconds ago

Corona claims five more lives at Nishtar Hospital

28 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.