MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2021) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday extended his condolences to the UK Royal Family over the death of Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II

"We mourn today with Her Majesty The Queen.

We offer our condolences to her and all her family, and we give thanks as a nation and a kingdom for the extraordinary life and work of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh," Johnson said in a Downing Street statement.

Earlier in the day, Buckingham Palace announced that Prince Philip died at the age of 99.

"Like the expert carriage driver that he was, he helped to steer the royal family and the monarchy so that it remains an institution indisputably vital to the balance and happiness of our national life," Johnson added.