UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Prime Minister Johnson Extends Condolences Over Prince Philip's Death

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 55 seconds ago Fri 09th April 2021 | 04:40 PM

UK Prime Minister Johnson Extends Condolences Over Prince Philip's Death

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2021) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday extended his condolences to the UK Royal Family over the death of Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II

"We mourn today with Her Majesty The Queen.

We offer our condolences to her and all her family, and we give thanks as a nation and a kingdom for the extraordinary life and work of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh," Johnson said in a Downing Street statement.

Earlier in the day, Buckingham Palace announced that Prince Philip died at the age of 99.

"Like the expert carriage driver that he was, he helped to steer the royal family and the monarchy so that it remains an institution indisputably vital to the balance and happiness of our national life," Johnson added.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Driver Died Edinburgh United Kingdom Family All

Recent Stories

Zayed Higher Organisation, G42 Health Care AA Hold ..

26 minutes ago

Pb to construct 35,000 apartments under PM's visio ..

3 minutes ago

Pentagon Says 'Has Nothing to Offer' Regarding Rep ..

3 minutes ago

Prince Philip Died Aged 99 - UK Royal Family

3 minutes ago

Sunny Leone, Daniel Weber celebrate 10th wedding a ..

34 minutes ago

PM's decisions putting economy on right track: Naw ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.