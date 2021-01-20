UK Prime Minister Johnson Looking Forward to Working With Biden

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2021) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday, mere hours ahead of the inauguration of US President-elect Joe Biden, that he was looking forward to cooperating and strengthening the bilateral partnership.

"As I said when I spoke with him on his election as president, I look forward to working with him and with his new administration, strengthening the partnership between our countries and working on our shared priorities, from tackling climate change, building back better from the pandemic and strengthening our transatlantic security," Johnson said in parliament.