UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Prime Minister Johnson Looking Forward To Working With Biden

Sumaira FH 20 seconds ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 05:20 PM

UK Prime Minister Johnson Looking Forward to Working With Biden

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2021) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday, mere hours ahead of the inauguration of US President-elect Joe Biden, that he was looking forward to cooperating and strengthening the bilateral partnership.

"As I said when I spoke with him on his election as president, I look forward to working with him and with his new administration, strengthening the partnership between our countries and working on our shared priorities, from tackling climate change, building back better from the pandemic and strengthening our transatlantic security," Johnson said in parliament.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Parliament United Kingdom From

Recent Stories

UAE hosts first virtual version of &quot;Big Bad W ..

21 minutes ago

Politicians, tribesmen hail PM's announcement abou ..

3 minutes ago

5 dams ready for construction

3 minutes ago

LHC bar demands to appoint Justice Abdul Aziz at P ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistan to highlight rich Kashmir heritage throug ..

6 minutes ago

Australian HC calls on Interior Minister Sheikh Ra ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.