UK Prime Minister Johnson Making Good Recovery From COVID-19 - Foreign Minister Raab

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 06:17 PM

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is making progress during his recovery from the coronavirus disease, and he remains in good spirits, Foreign Minister Dominic Raab, who is currently standing in for Johnson, said during a hybrid session of Prime Minister's Questions on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2020) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is making progress during his recovery from the coronavirus disease, and he remains in good spirits, Foreign Minister Dominic Raab, who is currently standing in for Johnson, said during a hybrid session of Prime Minister's Questions on Wednesday.

The parliamentary session is taking place in a hybrid format, with a limit of 50 lawmakers in the House of Commons, and other members of parliament posing questions via video link. Raab said that he was asked by the prime minister to pass on a message regarding his health status.

"I'm pleased to tell the house that he is making a good recovery and is in good spirits," Raab said.

The foreign secretary, who noted that the COVID-19 outbreak is the most serious challenge the UK has faced in decades, paid tribute to the country's frontline workers who are continuing to operate during the health crisis.

"I want to pay tribute to the enormous contribution that our NHS and other frontline workers have made to tackling this virus. We owe them an enormous debt of gratitude and we will continue to do whatever it takes to support them," Raab stated.

The prime minister announced his positive test for COVID-19 on March 27 and was hospitalized 10 days later as symptoms persisted. He underwent intensive care treatment before being discharged from hospital on April 12.

On Tuesday, Johnson held his first talks with an international leader since his discharge from hospital. During a phone call with US President Donald Trump, both leaders stressed the need for further US-UK cooperation to curb the outbreak, and for work to begin on reaching a bilateral free trade agreement as the Brexit transition period deadline on December 31 draws closer.

