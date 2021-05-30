UrduPoint.com
UK Prime Minister Johnson Marries Fiancee In Secret Ceremony - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 30th May 2021 | 02:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2021) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his fiancee, Carrie Symonds, got married in a secret ceremony, the Sun newspaper reported on Saturday.

The wedding was earlier expected to take place on July 30, 2022.

According to the outlet, the ceremony took place in Westminster Cathedral and was attended by only 30 guests, including the couple's son, Wilfred, born on April 29, 2020. The bride and groom walked down the aisle to classical music and kissed after the vows were read.

According to eyewitnesses, the cathedral was closed during the ceremony, which lasted half an hour.

"They looked besotted," the newspaper quoted one of the employees of the cathedral as saying.

The marriage comes third for the prime minister and the first for Carrie Symonds.

