UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Prime Minister Johnson Moved To Intensive Care As COVID-19 Symptoms Worsen - Spokesman

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 12:40 AM

UK Prime Minister Johnson Moved to Intensive Care As COVID-19 Symptoms Worsen - Spokesman

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2020) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been moved to the intensive care unit of St. Thomas' Hospital in London after his condition worsened, ten days after he announced that he had tested positive for COVID-19, a Downing Street spokesman said on Monday.

"Over the course of this afternoon, the condition of the Prime Minister has worsened and, on the advice of his medical team, he has been moved to the Intensive Care Unit at the hospital," the spokesman said in a statement published by UK media outlets.

According to the spokesman, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has been asked by the prime minister to perform any duties that he is unable to fulfill while in hospital.

"The PM has asked Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who is the First Secretary of State, to deputise for him where necessary," the spokesman said.

Related Topics

UK Prime Minister London Media

Recent Stories

ERC&#039;s volunteering teams significantly contri ..

27 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Prime Minister of Nepal review ..

42 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Guinea discuss rel ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Kyrgyzstan review ..

2 hours ago

UAE stock markets close on positive note driven by ..

2 hours ago

Emirates Airline starts operating flights to bring ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.