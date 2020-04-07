UK Prime Minister Johnson Moved to Intensive Care As COVID-19 Symptoms Worsen - Spokesman

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2020) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been moved to the intensive care unit of St. Thomas' Hospital in London after his condition worsened, ten days after he announced that he had tested positive for COVID-19, a Downing Street spokesman said on Monday.

"Over the course of this afternoon, the condition of the Prime Minister has worsened and, on the advice of his medical team, he has been moved to the Intensive Care Unit at the hospital," the spokesman said in a statement published by UK media outlets.

According to the spokesman, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has been asked by the prime minister to perform any duties that he is unable to fulfill while in hospital.

"The PM has asked Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who is the First Secretary of State, to deputise for him where necessary," the spokesman said.