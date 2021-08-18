UK Prime Minister Johnson Outlines UK Plans to Increase Humanitarian Aid to Afghanistan

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2021) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson discussed the situation in Afghanistan with US President Joe Biden, and outlined his intention to increase humanitarian aid to the region, the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.

"The Prime Minister spoke to US President Biden this evening about the current situation in Afghanistan.

The leaders welcomed US and UK cooperation in recent days to help evacuate our nationals, current and former staff, and others from Afghanistan. They resolved to continue working closely together on this in the days and weeks ahead to allow as many people as possible to leave the country," the statement said.

It said Johnson and Biden agreed on the need for the global community to join efforts to prevent a humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

"The Prime Minister outlined UK plans including increased humanitarian aid to the region and resettlement of refugees," the Office said.