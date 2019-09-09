UK Prime Minister Johnson Prepares Plans to Legally Avoid Brexit Extensions - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2019) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has prepared tools to stop any Brexit extension without violating national legislation, media reported on Sunday.

According to The Telegraph newspaper, the Johnson's key advisers held a meeting earlier in the day and proposed a strategy to undermine any efforts to delay Brexit.

This strategy will reportedly leave the lawmakers no other choice but to vote on a general election on Monday in an attempt to block a no-deal Brexit.