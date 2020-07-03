UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Prime Minister Johnson Refuses To Comment On Father's Lockdown Trip To Greece

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 57 seconds ago Fri 03rd July 2020 | 04:18 PM

UK Prime Minister Johnson Refuses to Comment on Father's Lockdown Trip to Greece

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday that he will not go into the details of his private family conversations after his father, Stanley Johnson, flew to Greece amid the country's COVID-19 lockdown

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2020) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday that he will not go into the details of his private family conversations after his father, Stanley Johnson, flew to Greece amid the country's COVID-19 lockdown.

"I am not going to get into details of my family conversations ... I think that I'm very pleased that the overwhelming majority of the British population have understood what needs to be done and have been very prudent, and that is the right thing to do," Johnson said during an appearance on the country's LBC radio broadcaster.

The UK government has previously warned against all but non-essential travel, although the prime minister's father arrived at his property in Greece on Wednesday, flying indirectly through Bulgaria, in order to "COVID-proof" his property ahead of the summer letting season.

Stanley Johnson is the second person linked to the prime minister, after his senior adviser Dominic Cummings, to face widespread public criticism for flouting the government's COVID-19 social distancing and travel restrictions.

Earlier on Friday, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps also defended Stanley Johnson, reiterating that the government's COVID-19 advice is merely guidance, and not legally binding.

"The advice says you have to make your own decision about whether you want to travel," Shapps said during an appearance on the Sky news broadcaster.

The UK government is set to abolish the mandatory 14-day quarantine period for international travelers arriving in England. This comes amid a falling rate of transmission as just 576 new positive tests were registered in the UK on Thursday, down from 829 on Wednesday.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Stanley United Kingdom Bulgaria Greece Family All From Government

Recent Stories

After A Highly Successful Pre-order Phase, HUAWEI ..

15 minutes ago

All NGOs have to ensure renewal of registration af ..

57 seconds ago

Kremlin Notes Difficult Situation With CIS Residen ..

1 minute ago

Dutch report new coronavirus infection on mink far ..

1 minute ago

Rescue 1122 responds to over 6,500 emergency incid ..

1 minute ago

Commission issues public notice in Amir Tahkalay c ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.