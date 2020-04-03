UK Prime Minister Johnson Remains in Self-Isolation As COVID-19 Symptoms Still Present

Boris Johnson has announced that he remains in self-isolation, one week after revealing that he had tested positive for COVID-19, as he is still displaying symptoms of the disease, the UK prime minister stated in a video message posted on social media on Friday

"First of all in my own case, although I'm feeling better and I've done my seven days of isolation, alas I still have one of the symptoms, a minor symptom. I still have a temperature and so in accordance with government advice, I must continue my self-isolation until that symptom itself goes," Johnson stated.

The prime minister added that he is continuing to carry out his duties and is communicating with other government ministers while in self-isolation to take measures to curb the spread of the disease.

Johnson also urged the UK population to refrain from violating stringent social distancing guidelines this coming weekend, given the predictions of good weather in the country on Saturday and Sunday.

On March 27, Johnson and UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock both announced that they had tested positive for COVID-19. Hancock made his first public appearance since his positive test on Thursday, as he took part in the government's daily press briefing on the disease, saying that he had fully recovered.

Hancock also appeared on BBC Radio 4's Today program on Friday and said that according to the government's modeling, the peak of the outbreak in the UK is expected to come sooner than previously expected, potentially in the coming weeks.

Since the start of the outbreak, the UK Department of Health and Social Care has reported 33,718 cases of COVID-19, resulting in 2,921 deaths. On Thursday, the ministry reported its largest day-on-day increase in the number of positive tests and the death toll, as 4,244 new cases and 569 new deaths were registered.