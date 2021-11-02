UrduPoint.com

UK Prime Minister Johnson Says 'Cautiously Optimistic' Over COP26 Progress

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 02nd November 2021 | 11:40 PM

UK Prime Minister Johnson Says 'Cautiously Optimistic' Over COP26 Progress

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday he was "cautiously optimistic" over the progress achieved at the UN Conference on Climate Change (COP26) in Glasgow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2021) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday he was "cautiously optimistic" over the progress achieved at the UN Conference on Climate Change (COP26) in Glasgow.

"We must take care to guard against false hope and not to think in any way that the job is done because it's not. There is still a very long way to go, but all that thing said, I am cautiously optimistic," Johnson said.

Related Topics

Prime Minister United Nations Job Progress Glasgow United Kingdom All

Recent Stories

Dubai Industries &amp; Exports brings global focus ..

Dubai Industries &amp; Exports brings global focus on local sector at F&amp;B fa ..

32 minutes ago
 US Senators Raise Ethical Concerns Over Biden's Pi ..

US Senators Raise Ethical Concerns Over Biden's Pick for Ambassador to Germany

3 minutes ago
 Netflix launches mobile games for members worldwid ..

Netflix launches mobile games for members worldwide

3 minutes ago
 Lockheed Martin to Market Israeli Air-to-Surface S ..

Lockheed Martin to Market Israeli Air-to-Surface SPICE Precision Weapons to US, ..

3 minutes ago
 UN Mission, CAR Officials Discuss Probing Attack o ..

UN Mission, CAR Officials Discuss Probing Attack on Egyptian Peacekeepers - Spok ..

6 minutes ago
 LPR Envoy Downplays Ukrainian Far-Right Leader's N ..

LPR Envoy Downplays Ukrainian Far-Right Leader's New Role as Military Aide

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.