UK Prime Minister Johnson Says 'Cautiously Optimistic' Over COP26 Progress

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2021) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday he was "cautiously optimistic" over the progress achieved at the UN Conference on Climate Change (COP26) in Glasgow.

"We must take care to guard against false hope and not to think in any way that the job is done because it's not. There is still a very long way to go, but all that thing said, I am cautiously optimistic," Johnson said.