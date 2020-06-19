UrduPoint.com
UK Prime Minister Johnson Says COVID-19 Diminishing As Country Reduces Alert Level

The COVID-19 outbreak is diminishing in the United Kingdom, which will allow the government to make progress in its efforts to reopen the country's economy, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Friday, the same day as the country's coronavirus disease alert level was reduced from four to three

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2020) The COVID-19 outbreak is diminishing in the United Kingdom, which will allow the government to make progress in its efforts to reopen the country's economy, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Friday, the same day as the country's coronavirus disease alert level was reduced from four to three.

"Weeks ago I was telling you it was probably one in 1,000, probably now it is one in maybe 2,000 ... so its really diminishing amongst us all, and that's the most important thing. And that will allow us, as the alert level comes down, to start making some progress, as I've said, on our plan and the social distancing measures," Johnson during a media appearance that was televised by the Sky news broadcaster.

Earlier in the day, the UK's COVID-19 alert level was downgraded from four to three. This alert level means that the disease is still in general circulation, but that there is no risk of high or exponential transmission.

The prime minister added that the government is hoping to publish guidance on how other businesses and the hospitality sector can ensure the required level of social distancing by July 4, the earliest possible date that restaurants and hotels can reopen fully.

Since the start of the outbreak, more than 301,800 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the United Kingdom, the fifth-most of any country.

