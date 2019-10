(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Thursday the EU was likely to delay Brexit

"It is clear from public and private comments of President Tusk that it is likely that the EU will offer a delay until 31 January, though it is possible that a shorter delay will be offered," Johnson wrote in a letter to Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn.