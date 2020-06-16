UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 30 minutes ago Tue 16th June 2020 | 09:19 PM

UK Prime Minister Johnson Says Foreign Office to Merge With International Aid Department

The UK Foreign Office will merge with the Department for International Development (DFID), UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2020) The UK Foreign Office will merge with the Department for International Development (DFID), UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Tuesday.

"I have decided to merge DFID with the Foreign and Commonwealth Office to create a new department - the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office," Johnson said at the parliament.

"The foreign secretary will be empowered to decide which countries receive or cease to receive British aid while delivering a single UK strategy for each country overseen by the national security council which I chair," Johnson said.

