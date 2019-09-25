UK Prime Minister Johnson Says Ready to Withdraw UK From EU on October 31 Without Deal

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2019) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson told the parliament on Wednesday that he was ready to withdraw the United Kingdom from the European Union on October 31 even if no deal with the bloc is reached.

"The government that I lead has been trying truly to get us out. And most people ... think that the referendum must be respected. They want the Brexit to be done. I want Brexit done. The people want us out on October 31, with a new deal if possible, but without one if necessary," Johnson said.