UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Prime Minister Johnson Says Teas An Issue In Upholding Cricket Virus Ban

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 03rd July 2020 | 07:24 PM

UK Prime Minister Johnson says teas an issue in upholding cricket virus ban

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson risked angering thousands of club cricketers yet again Friday by saying the recreational game was still not safe to play because of issues surrounding communal teas and dressing rooms

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :British Prime Minister Boris Johnson risked angering thousands of club cricketers yet again Friday by saying the recreational game was still not safe to play because of issues surrounding communal teas and dressing rooms.

The England and Wales Cricket board insisted, however, that the amateur game could restart, with lockdown restrictions on pubs and restaurants set to be lifted this weekend.

Johnson provoked a furious response from the likes of former England captain Michael Vaughan last month by saying a cricket ball was a "vector of disease" even tough recreational tennis and golf have resumed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Cricket, however, is one of the few sports that has meal breaks as part of its schedule, with tea -- which can also feature a variety of sandwiches and cakes -- part of the fabric of the game at all levels.

That potentially raises issues around social distancing in the current climate, although amateur players may well be willing to make adjustments in return for playing their beloved sport again.

Johnson, trying to differentiate cricket from other sports, told LBC Radio on Friday: "There are various other considerations.

"The longer answer, which I think probably (chief medical officer) Chris Whitty would give if he were here about cricket, the risk is not so much the ball, although that may be a factor.

"It's the teas, it's the changing rooms and so on and so forth. There are other factors involved that generate proximity which you might not get in a game of tennis." Next week is set to see international cricket resume for the first time since lockdown when England face the West Indies in the first of a three-Test series at Southampton.

Those matches will take place in a bio-secure environment but the ECB were adamant Friday that hygiene measures it had proposed for the amateur game would minimise the risks to club cricketers.

"The ECB believes that cricket is a non-contact sport, with very low risks of exposure, and that it can be played as safely as many other activities being currently permitted," it said in a statement.

"The detailed submission we have shared with the Department For Digital, Culture, Media and Sport includes advice on how we can stage cricket safely and mitigate all potential risks.

"We believe this advice -- allied with strict hygiene measures -- means recreational cricket should be viewed as safe by the UK Government, which would be welcome news to our nation's recreational cricketers."

Related Topics

Cricket Tennis Prime Minister Sports Southampton Wales United Kingdom May Media All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates newly married Em ..

41 minutes ago

FIA approaches ATC for confiscation of Altaf Hussa ..

2 minutes ago

Philippine President Signs Controversial Anti-Terr ..

2 minutes ago

Father of UFC Champion Nurmagomedov Dies Aged 57 o ..

2 minutes ago

Police arrest two kite sellers; recover 1500 kites ..

2 minutes ago

KP achieves 54 percent recovery of corona patients ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.