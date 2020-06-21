UrduPoint.com
UK Prime Minister Johnson Says Thoughts With Those Affected In Reading Stabbing Incident

Sun 21st June 2020 | 03:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2020) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said his thoughts are with those affected after multiple people were stabbed in a public park in the city of Reading.

"My thoughts are with all of those affected by the appalling incident in Reading and my thanks to the emergency services on the scene," Johnson wrote on Twitter after the incident on Saturday evening.

A source told the Telegraph newspaper earlier in the evening that three people were pronounced dead at the scene and two more individuals had been transported to hospital.

Law enforcement officials have so far said that several people suffered injuries in the incident but have not confirmed any deaths.

A man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

"A number of people sustained injuries and were taken to hospital," Thames Valley Police wrote on Twitter.

The Sky news broadcaster, citing a source, has reported that the incident is terrorism-related.

In February, a knife-wielding attacker was shot dead by police in south London during what law enforcement officials described as a terrorism-related incident. Several people were left with injuries after the attack, which took place in Streatham.

