UK Prime Minister Johnson Says UK Should Get Ready for No Deal Brexit

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2020) UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson announced on Friday that the United Kingdom "should get ready" to end the post-Brexit transition period on December 31 without a free trade agreement with the European Union, unless the European bloc changes its position on the negotiation table.

"Given that they have refused to negotiate seriously for much of the last few months, and given that this summit appears explicitly to rule out a Canada-style deal, I have concluded that we should get ready for January 1 with arrangements that are more like Australia's based on simple principles of global free trade," Johnson said.