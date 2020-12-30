UK Prime Minister Johnson Signs Post-Brexit Future Partnership Agreement With EU

Boris Johnson, the prime minister of the United Kingdom, has on Wednesday signed off on the post-Brexit future partnership agreement that was reached with the European Union on Christmas Eve

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2020) Boris Johnson, the prime minister of the United Kingdom, has on Wednesday signed off on the post-Brexit future partnership agreement that was reached with the European Union on Christmas Eve.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel signed the agreement on Wednesday morning, before it was flown to the UK for the prime minister's signature.

"I want everybody to understand that the treaty that I've just signed is not the end, it is a new beginning, and I think the beginning of what will be a wonderful relationship between the UK and our friends and partners in the European Union," Johnson said at a signing ceremony.

Earlier on Wednesday, the UK's House of Commons voted 521-73 in favor of implementing the future partnership agreement, which was reached by negotiators from London and Brussels on December 24.

The agreement is set to provisionally enter into force on January 1.