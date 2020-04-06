UrduPoint.com
UK Prime Minister Johnson Still In Hospital Due To COVID-19, Remains Cheerful - Spokesman

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 06th April 2020 | 06:28 PM

UK Prime Minister Johnson Still in Hospital Due to COVID-19, Remains Cheerful - Spokesman

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, diagnosed with COVID-19, remains in hospital under the observation of doctors, his spokesman said on Monday, adding that the prime minister is in "good spirits."

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2020) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, diagnosed with COVID-19, remains in hospital under the observation of doctors, his spokesman said on Monday, adding that the prime minister is in "good spirits.

"

"The prime minister had a comfortable night in Thomas's Hospital in London, and is in good spirits. He remains in hospital under observation," the spokesman told reporters, as quoted by the Daily Mirror newspaper.

Johnson keeps heading the government, he maintains contact with the cabinet and follows all the recommendations of doctors, the spokesman went on to say.

