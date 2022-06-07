UK Prime Minister Johnson Survives No-Confidence Vote

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2022) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson won the confidence vote on Monday and will retain his position, Graham Brady, the chairman of the Conservative Party's parliamentary group known as the 1922 Committee, said.

"I can announce that the parliamentary party does have confidence in the prime minister," Brady said, as quoted by BBC.

In total, 211 conservative lawmakers voted in favor of Johnson, and 148 voted against.