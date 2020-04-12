UrduPoint.com
UK Prime Minister Johnson Thanks Medical Staff, Continues Recovery From COVID-19

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sun 12th April 2020 | 11:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2020) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he owes his life to the medical staff of the National Health Service as he continues to recover from COVID-19.

Johnson became subject of global concern earlier this month when he was hospitalized and later moved to intensive care with persistent coronavirus symptoms.

"I can't thank them enough. I owe them my life," the Prime Minister said late Saturday about the medical staff of London's St Thomas Hospital, according to the BBC.

Johnson was moved out of intensive care Thursday and was reported to be walking around and speaking to doctors the next day.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab will continue to deputize as Johnson regains his health over the coming weeks, with the BBC quoting Raab as saying Johnson will be in charge during the next review of UK's lockdown measures.

The UK has nearly 80,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with over 9,870 confirmed hospital deaths as a result, according to the Johns Hopkins University global coronavirus dashboard.

