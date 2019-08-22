UrduPoint.com
UK Prime Minister Johnson To Discuss Brexit Deadlock With Macron In France

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 22nd August 2019 | 10:10 AM

UK Prime Minister Johnson to Discuss Brexit Deadlock With Macron in France

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2019) New UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will arrive for an official visit in France on Thursday to discuss the deadlock in negotiations on Brexit with French President Emmanuel Macron.

The ongoing uncertainty over the UK withdrawal from the European Union is likely to be the cornerstone of Johnson's talks with Macron.

On Wednesday, the UK prime minister held negotiations on the issue with Chancellor Angela Merkel in Germany.

The meeting between Johnson and Macron will be held three days after the UK prime minister had released a four-page letter to outgoing President of the European Council Donald Tusk with new proposals on Brexit, particularly the future of the border between Northern Ireland and Ireland.

