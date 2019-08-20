UK Prime Minister Johnson Updated Trump on Brexit During Call - White House

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2019) United Kingdom (UK) Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a phone conversation briefed US President Donald Trump on the latest developments in his country's Brexit withdrawal process, the White House said in a statement.

"President Donald Trump spoke by telephone with Prime Minister Boris Johnson of the United Kingdom earlier today to discuss a wide range of trade and economic issues," the White House said on Monday. "Prime Minister Johnson also provided the President with an update on Brexit."