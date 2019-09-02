UK Prime Minister Johnson Urges Lawmakers to Vote Against Brexit Delay

(@FahadShabbir)

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2019) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged lawmakers to vote against Brexit delay.

"To show our friends in Brussels that we are united in our purpose, MPs should vote with the government against [Labour leader Jeremy] Corbyn's pointless delay.

I want everybody to know - there are no circumstances in which I will ask Brussels to delay. We are leaving on the 31st of October, no ifs or buts," Johnson said.

"I don't want an election, you don't want an election. Let's get on with the people's agenda," he said.