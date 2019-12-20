UK Prime Minister Johnson Urges Parliament to Pass Brexit Withdrawal Bill Ahead of Vote

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged the House of Commons on Friday morning to pass his Brexit withdrawal agreement at the second reading, which will give him the political mandate he needs to meet the January 31 deadline to secure a deal for the United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2019) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged the House of Commons on Friday morning to pass his Brexit withdrawal agreement at the second reading, which will give him the political mandate he needs to meet the January 31 deadline to secure a deal for the United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union.

"I beg to move that the bill be read a second time, and that we come together as a new parliament to break the deadlock and finally to get Brexit done. Now is the moment as we leave the European Union to reunite our country and allow the warmth and natural affection that we all share for our European neighbors to find renewed expression in one great new national project of building a deep, special and democratically accountable partnership with those nations we are proud to call our closest friends," Johnson said to the Commons.

The prime minister called upon the country to unite after three years of political and societal division caused by Brexit. Johnson told parliament that he hopes that the passing of his bill will bring to an end the use of the terms "remain" and "leave."

Jonathan Edwards, a Plaid Cymru member of parliament, put pressure on the prime minister for clauses in his withdrawal agreement that prevent the opportunity of extending the Brexit transition period beyond December 31, 2020.

Edwards stated that Johnson has "boxed himself into a corner," and strengthened the EU's hand at negotiations. The prime minister vehemently refuted these claims.

"I think most people looking at the negotiation will agree that it strengthens our negotiating position. If we have learned anything from the experience of the last three years, it is that drift and dither means more acrimony and anguish," the prime minister said.

The House of Commons will vote on the second reading of Boris Johnson's Brexit withdrawal agreement at approximately 14:30 GMT. While Labour and the Scottish National Party have publicly stated that they oppose the deal, Johnson's bill is expected to pass given the Conservative majority in the Commons after last week's general election.

The Conservative Party won 365 of 650 seats in the House of Commons in last week's general election. Johnson's uncompromising slogan of "get Brexit done" resonated with voters, particularly in northern and central regions of England.