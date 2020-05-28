(@FahadShabbir)

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :British Prime Minister Boris Johnson considers the case over his top aide Dominic Cummings's coronavirus lockdown breach closed, his office said on Wednesday, after police concluded that the Brexit mastermind committed a "minor" infringement.

"The prime minister has said he believes Mr. Cummings behaved reasonably and legally given all the circumstances and he regards this issue as closed," a Downing Street spokesman said.