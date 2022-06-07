UK Prime Minister Johnson Welcomes Results of Confidence Vote

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2022) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who won Conservative Party's confidence vote on Monday, welcomed its results and called them "very good" for the United Kingdom.

In total, 211 conservative lawmakers voted in favor of Johnson, and 148 voted against.

"I think this is a very good result for politics and for the country," Johnson said after the announcement of the results.

The prime minister also said that he is "not interested" in a snap election.