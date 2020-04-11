UrduPoint.com
UK Prime Minister Johnson's Condition Improving Amid COVID-19 Recovery - Spokesperson

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 11th April 2020 | 07:22 PM

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's condition is improving as he continues to receive treatment for COVID-19, a Downing Street spokesperson said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2020) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's condition is improving as he continues to receive treatment for COVID-19, a Downing Street spokesperson said on Saturday.

"The prime minister continues to make very good progress," a spokesman for the prime minister said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, national media reported that the prime minister had begun to take short walks around his general care ward at St. Thomas' Hospital in London. Johnson is also doing puzzles and watching films including the Lord of the Rings, media reported.

The prime minister first announced his positive test for COVID-19 on March 27. Ten days later, Johnson was hospitalized as symptoms persisted, and he was subsequently transferred to an intensive care unit after his condition deteriorated on Monday. He received oxygen but he did not require the use of a ventilator.

Johnson was moved back to a general ward on Thursday after responding to treatment.

