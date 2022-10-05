UrduPoint.com

UK Prime Minister Liz Truss Less Popular Than Boris Johnson At His Lowest - Poll

Published October 05, 2022

UK Prime Minister Liz Truss Less Popular Than Boris Johnson at His Lowest - Poll

UK Prime Minister Liz Truss is supported by 14% of British citizens after the announcement of the government's new "mini-budget," making her less popular than former Conservative party leaders, including her predecessor, Boris Johnson, a YouGov poll showed on Wednesday

The poll indicated that 73% of the respondents now have an unfavorable impression of Truss, with 55% seeing her very negatively. In comparison, the previous survey from September 21-22 showed that 26% of people had a positive impression of the new prime minister, while 57% did not like Truss.

A net favourability score of the country's leader decreased by 28 points to -59 in less than two weeks, while Johnson's net favourability was -53 at his lowest in July.

Truss is also less well-liked than the Conservative party as a whole, though it has lost some popularity as well. The party is seen in a positive way by 20% of the population, a decrease from 28% in September. A net favourability score of UK Conservatives also dropped from -33 last month to -50 in October.

Meanwhile, 60% of Conservative voters now see Truss very unfavorably, which is two times more than those who have a positive impression of her. In September, 55% of Conservative voters regarded the new prime minister in a positive way, while only 32% had a negative view of her.

The survey was conducted in the United Kingdom from October 1-2. In total, 1,751 people aged 18 and over were interviewed.

The so-called mini-budget was announced by UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng on September 23. It included, among other things, a reduction of taxes on incomes over 150,000 Pounds ($168,000) a year from 45% to 40%. The announcement of the measures caused a wave of criticism in the the country and abroad, and led to severe market turbulence. As a result, the UK government made a U-turn on tax cuts for the rich due to public discontent, but it did not affect the administration's popularity.

