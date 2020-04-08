UK Prime Minister Making 'Steady Progress' in Coronavirus Treatment - Office

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2020) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is making steady progress after spending two nights in an intensive care unit as he battles the coronavirus disease, his spokesperson said Wednesday.

"The Prime Minister continues to make steady progress. He remains in intensive care," a Downing Street spokesperson said in a statement.

Finance minister Rishi Sunak told reporters earlier that the 55-year-old was already sitting up in bed and engaging with the clinical team, after he was hospitalized on Sunday with worsening coronavirus symptoms.

Johnson was moved into ICU on Monday. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who is deputizing for him, said Tuesday that the prime minister was receiving standard oxygen treatment and breathing without assistance.