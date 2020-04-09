UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Prime Minister Making 'Steady Progress' In Coronavirus Treatment - Office

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 12:10 AM

UK Prime Minister Making 'Steady Progress' in Coronavirus Treatment - Office

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2020) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is making steady progress after spending two nights in an intensive care unit as he battles the coronavirus disease, his spokesperson said Wednesday.

"The Prime Minister continues to make steady progress. He remains in intensive care," a Downing Street spokesperson said in a statement.

Finance minister Rishi Sunak told reporters earlier that the 55-year-old was already sitting up in bed and engaging with the clinical team, after he was hospitalized on Sunday with worsening coronavirus symptoms.

Johnson was moved into ICU on Monday. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who is deputizing for him, said Tuesday that the prime minister was receiving standard oxygen treatment and breathing without assistance.

Related Topics

UK Prime Minister Progress Sunday Coronavirus

Recent Stories

EU plan for virus aid package under fire

1 hour ago

Coronavirus Response Raises Risk of Child Abuse - ..

57 minutes ago

Pervaiz Elahi convenes All Parties Parliamentary C ..

57 minutes ago

SSP Hyderabad visits city to review Shab-e-Baraat ..

57 minutes ago

UN Chief in Touch With US Authorities, Says Suppor ..

1 hour ago

France's Chief Epidemiologist Says Lockdown Must B ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.