UK Prime Minister May Notes Up To Her Successor To Deliver On Brexit Deal
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 29th June 2019 | 01:57 PM
OSAKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2019) Outgoing UK Prime Minister Theresa May said on Saturday that it would be up to her successor to deliver on the Brexit deal.
"That deal would be up to my successor, to find a way to deliver it on the vote of the British people and doing it in a way that is in the national interest," May told a press conference at the G20 summit in Japan's Osaka.