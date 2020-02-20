UK Prime Minister Offers Condolences Over Hanau Shooting in Germany

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson expressed on Thursday condolences to the families of the victims of the shooting attack in the German city of Hanau that claimed at least nine lives

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2020) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson expressed on Thursday condolences to the families of the victims of the shooting attack in the German city of Hanau that claimed at least nine lives.

A gunman opened fire late on Wednesday on two shisha bars in the city center and a western suburb, killing nine people. He was later found dead in his house alongside the body of his 72-year-old mother.

"My thoughts are with the people of Germany as they grieve those lost in the terrible attack in Hanau last night. The UK stands with our German friends against this racist assault on our values," Johnson wrote on Twitter.

The majority of victims were of Turkish descent.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Thursday, that the attack was a "new manifestation" of racism and hostility to the entire Islamic community and called for effective coordinated measures against xenophobia.